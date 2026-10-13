Karnataka college students protest against exams during Dasara holidays

Some students said they had repeatedly requested the college to postpone the semester exams. (AI enhanced screen grab)

Hundreds of students at St Agnes College in Karnataka’s Mangaluru staged a protest Monday against the management’s decision to hold semester exams for undergraduate students during Dasara.

The exams are scheduled for October 12 to October 28.

Backed by RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), students and the organisation’s members gathered outside the college.

Some students said they had repeatedly requested the college to postpone the semester exams.

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“While all schools and colleges in the state give holidays to students, the college announced the examinations during the same time. We have requested them previously but did not pay any heed,” a student said.