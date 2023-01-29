Srirangapatna bypass on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway opens for traffic

The 7-km Srirangapatna bypass road on the Bengaluru-Mysury Expressway has been completed and opened for traffic, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha announced in a tweet Saturday.

This announcement comes just three days after the opening of the 10-km Mandya bypass on the expressway and with this, all the five bypasses on the 52-km greenfield section of the 117-km expressway have been opened.

The authorities had already opened a 7-km section that bypasses Bidadi, a 22-km section that bypasses Ramanagaram and Channapatna and a 7-km section that bypassed Maddur.

The toll plazas near both Bengaluru and Mysuru in the expressway are yet to be opened. Once the expressway is officially opened, the plying of two-wheelers and three-wheelers will be banned on the main carriageway.

The 117-km expressway is built at Rs 8,408 crore in two packages. Out of the total length, 52 km is greenfield consisting of five bypasses to reduce traffic congestion in the towns.

The project under the National Highway Authority of India’s (NHAI) hybrid annuity model (HAM) costs around Rs 8,066 crore and the contractor of the project is Dilip Buildcon Ltd. The road is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities from 150 minutes to 90 minutes.

Union Minister For Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inspected the expressway on January 5 and said it would be officially unveiled by February.

Advertisement

According to Gadkari, the Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor is a 10-lane project wherein four lanes – two lanes on either side — have been proposed for villages and towns attached to the highway while six lanes would connect the cities directly.