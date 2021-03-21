scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Srinivas Gowda sets new record in Kambala racing

Gowda covered the 125 metre-long Kambala track in 11.21 seconds. On calculating the speed versus distance, he covered 100 metres in just 8.96 seconds and broke his own previous records, the organisers said.

By: PTI | Mangaluru |
March 21, 2021 10:52:50 pm
Srinivas Gowda record racingKambala jockey Srinivas Gowda (File Photo)

Noted Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda, who was termed Usain Bolt of Kambala last year by covering a 125-metre buffalo racing track in 9.55 seconds, has created a new record by completing 100 metres in just 8.96 seconds, organisers said.

He achieved the feat in ‘Soorya Chandra Jodukere’ Kambala organised at Venoor-Permuda in Belthangady taluk on Saturday.

A year ago, he had created a record by covering a 100 metre-track in 9.55 seconds. Later, Bajgoli Nishanth Shetty broke the record by covering 100 metres in 9.52 seconds at Venoor Kambala.

Kambala is an annual race held in Karnataka where people sprint through paddy fields with buffaloes.

