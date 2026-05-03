Sringeri recount: Controversy erupts as 255 Congress ballots termed invalid, BJP claims victory

The postal ballot recount in the Sringeri Assembly constituency of Karnataka concluded early Sunday morning, sparking fresh controversy. During the re-verification process, BJP candidate D N Jeevaraj narrowly edged past sitting Congress MLA T D Rajegowda by just 52 votes. However, officials have not made a formal declaration of the results; instead, they have submitted them in a sealed envelope to the Election Commission (EC).

The recount, ordered by the Karnataka High Court in April 2026, aimed to resolve a narrow 201-vote margin from the 2023 Assembly elections. However, it has led to allegations of ballot tampering from the Congress camp.

The controversy revolves around 255 postal ballots that were originally marked for Rajegowda in 2023 but were declared invalid during the process Sunday. Election officer Gaurav Shetty stated that while Jeevaraj’s tally remained nearly unchanged, decreasing from 692 to 690, Rajegowda’s tally dropped significantly from 569 to 314.