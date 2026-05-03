Sringeri recount: Controversy erupts as 255 Congress ballots termed invalid, BJP claims victory

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The postal ballot recount in the Sringeri Assembly constituency of Karnataka concluded early Sunday morning, sparking fresh controversy. During the re-verification process, BJP candidate D N Jeevaraj narrowly edged past sitting Congress MLA T D Rajegowda by just 52 votes. However, officials have not made a formal declaration of the results; instead, they have submitted them in a sealed envelope to the Election Commission (EC).
The recount, ordered by the Karnataka High Court in April 2026, aimed to resolve a narrow 201-vote margin from the 2023 Assembly elections. However, it has led to allegations of ballot tampering from the Congress camp.
The controversy revolves around 255 postal ballots that were originally marked for Rajegowda in 2023 but were declared invalid during the process Sunday. Election officer Gaurav Shetty stated that while Jeevaraj’s tally remained nearly unchanged, decreasing from 692 to 690, Rajegowda’s tally dropped significantly from 569 to 314.
“In 2023, these were considered valid in the presence of all party agents. Declaring them invalid now, three years later, is inexplicable,” Rajegowda told reporters. He alleged that many of his ballots now featured “extra marks and lines” that were not present during the original count.
“Only my bundles of ballots were invalidated,” said Rajegowda’s counting agent Sudhir Kumar Muroli. He has since filed a police complaint naming former election officer Vedamurthy, former deputy commissioner K N Ramesh, and BJP candidate Jeevaraj, alleging criminal manipulation of the 255 ballots.
Before the recount even began Saturday morning, Rajegowda and his agents flagged that the locks and seals on several ballot boxes in the strong room appeared to have been tampered with.
Despite the lack of an official acknowledgement, Jeevaraj claimed victory Sunday morning. “The re-verification shows that the Congress candidate’s votes have decreased significantly. I expected to be issued an election certificate immediately, but we will wait for the Commission’s directive,” Jeevaraj said.
The High Court had ordered the reverification of 279 rejected postal ballots. The recount was intended to provide finality to the 2023 contest, where Rajegowda polled 59,171 votes to Jeevaraj’s 58,970.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram