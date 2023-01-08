scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Sri Rama Sene leader shot at in Karnataka, escapes with injuries

Sri Rama Sene's Belagavi president Ravi Kokitkar and his car driver were injured in the firing by unknown assailants. The police formed four teams to probe the case

Ravikumar KokitkarThey were shifted to a private hospital in Belagavi. The police said both were out of danger and in stable condition. (ANI)
Listen to this article
Sri Rama Sene leader shot at in Karnataka, escapes with injuries
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Unknown people Saturday night opened fire at Sri Rama Sene’s Belagavi president Ravi Kokitkar and his car driver in the Hindalga village on the outskirts of the Karnataka district.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 8 pm when Kokitkar and his driver, Manoj Desurkar, were travelling in their SUV. The bullet hit Kokitkar on the chin while Manoj suffered injuries to his shoulder, the police said. They were shifted to a private hospital in Belagavi. The police said both were out of danger and in stable condition.

Belagavi city police commissioner MB Boralingaiah said four teams have been formed to probe the case. The police stepped up security in Belagavi city and the district following the incident. Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Mutalik condemned the incident in his video message and said Hindu activists are never afraid of bullets.

In his statement issued through a video, Mutalik strongly condemned the incident. “Hindu activists do not fear such attempts by miscreants. To answer them, we are staging protests across the state on Sunday. Hindu Samajotsav will be held in Belagavi at Sambhaji Garden on Sunday evening. The police department must take this issue seriously and punish the culprits at the earliest,” he demanded.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
More from Bangalore

Kokitkar, who has been vocal about Hindutva ideology in the Belagavi region, recently held a campaign to install a portrait of V D Savarkar in the Hindalga central prison where the freedom fighter was jailed for 99 days.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 11:10 IST
Next Story

Argentina’s Papu Gomez gets tattoo of Emi Martínez’s World Cup final save

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close