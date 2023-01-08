Sri Rama Sene leader shot at in Karnataka, escapes with injuries

Unknown people Saturday night opened fire at Sri Rama Sene’s Belagavi president Ravi Kokitkar and his car driver in the Hindalga village on the outskirts of the Karnataka district.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 8 pm when Kokitkar and his driver, Manoj Desurkar, were travelling in their SUV. The bullet hit Kokitkar on the chin while Manoj suffered injuries to his shoulder, the police said. They were shifted to a private hospital in Belagavi. The police said both were out of danger and in stable condition.

Belagavi city police commissioner MB Boralingaiah said four teams have been formed to probe the case. The police stepped up security in Belagavi city and the district following the incident. Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Mutalik condemned the incident in his video message and said Hindu activists are never afraid of bullets.

In his statement issued through a video, Mutalik strongly condemned the incident. “Hindu activists do not fear such attempts by miscreants. To answer them, we are staging protests across the state on Sunday. Hindu Samajotsav will be held in Belagavi at Sambhaji Garden on Sunday evening. The police department must take this issue seriously and punish the culprits at the earliest,” he demanded.

Kokitkar, who has been vocal about Hindutva ideology in the Belagavi region, recently held a campaign to install a portrait of V D Savarkar in the Hindalga central prison where the freedom fighter was jailed for 99 days.