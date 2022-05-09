Sri Ram Sene mounts pressure, Bommai vows to implement loudspeaker rule ‘cordially’

With Hindutva groups mounting their campaign against loudspeakers in mosques, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday the Supreme Court’s directives would be implemented in a “cordial” manner. His statement came after Sri Rama Sene and other right-wing groups played Hanuman Chalisa and other devotional hymns to “counter” the azaan sounded from mosques early in the morning.

After holding a meeting with chief executive officers of zilla panchayats said, “There is a Supreme Court order on the issue of the use of loudspeakers in public places. The Union government has issued an order in accordance with the recommendations of the Central Pollution Control Board. It clearly specifies the places and decibel levels for the use of loudspeakers in public places. In 2002 the Karnataka government issued an order to implement this order. We have decided to implement the Supreme Court order, the orders of the Union and State governments in this regard.”

He also held a meeting with Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and DGP Praveen Sood against the backdrop of the Hindutva campaign. Reports from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad and Kalaburagi said Sene activists played devotional hymns at 5 am, and many were detained.

Sene chief Pramod Muthalik played Hanuman Chalisa and other devotional hymns in Mysuru. He said, “It is not a symbolic protest or will be just for a day. This will continue till the government initiates action against loudspeakers which are installed at mosques.”

Speaking to reporters at a temple, Pramod said, “We have launched the campaign against the state government and the Muslim community, which is not following the Supreme Court order. In future days, we will file a contempt case against all the deputy commissioners for failing to implement the Supreme Court’s order.”

Bommai said the onus of implementing the order lay with police officers of the rank of DySP. “The order specifies details on various aspects like whether the loudspeakers are used all through the year and on the need to obtain clearance for this. Suitable guidelines will be issued to enforce the order,” he said.

“No one should take the law into their hands while implementing the order. Everyone should obey the order. It would resolve all the issues. It is being followed in many states, including Uttar Pradesh,” the chief minister said.

Following in the footsteps of MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra, Muthalik had called for playing Hanuman Chalisa and suprabhata through loudspeakers in Karnataka temples from Monday and warned that he would intensify the campaign if the BJP government failed to “rein in mosque managements”.