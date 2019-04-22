Sri Lanka blasts: Two JD(S) workers from Bangalore killed, 5 missing

Toggle Menu
The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka has confirmed the death of KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa. The two were staying at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, where one of the blasts took place on April 21.

Crime scene officials inspect the explosion area at Shangri-La hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Two JD(S) workers from Bangalore have been killed in the serial blasts that ripped through Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Easter Sunday. The deceased have been identified as KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa who were staying at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo where one of the blasts took place on April 21.

The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka has confirmed their deaths. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy tweeted that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has confirmed the deaths. The CM, it is learnt, is in touch with the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka seeking immediate reports on the same. The toll in the blasts rose to 290 Monday morning,

“External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has confirmed the death of two Kannadigas, KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa, in the bomb blasts in Colombo. I am deeply shocked at the loss of our JDS party workers, whom I know personally. We stand with their families in this hour of grief.” Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.

Rajath, a relative of Hanumantharayappa, had taken to Twitter on Sunday to know about Hanumantharayappa’s whereabouts. Tweeting to High Commission of India in Sri Lanka, Rajath said, “My uncle missing from Shangri-La hotel Sri Lanka since today his name is ‘Kachanahalli govindappa hanumantharayappa’ Bangalore, India his staying in room no 618,619”

