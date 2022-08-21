Spy camera in charger: Man who blackmailed friend with private videos held in Bengaluru

A 30-year-old man who allegedly blackmailed his woman friend into having a physical relationship with him by capturing her private videos using a spy camera was arrested by Bengaluru city police, officers said Saturday.
The police identified the accused as M Mahesh, a resident of T Narasipura in Mysuru district, who is an engineering graduate and runs a food business. Mahesh, who is friends with the victim, had visited her house a month ago and stayed there for two days saying that he had come to Bengaluru for some work, officers said. He then bought a mobile charger that had a built-in spy camera which he left in her bedroom for two days during his stay, and recorded videos of the woman changing her clothes, the police added.
After Mahesh left, he sent her messages from fake social media accounts claiming to have private videos of her and demanding a physical relationship or else he would upload the videos on porn websites, investigators revealed. In her complaint, the woman alleged, “I initially ignored it, assuming it might be some prank. But after a few days, the person sent a short video of mine which took me by shock.”
The victim soon approached the North East division of the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police station and filed a complaint. Investigators traced the IP address of the accused and nabbed him from Mysuru on August 12, officers said. After he was produced before the court, they took him in custody and during questioning it came to light that Mahesh was a friend of the victim and had placed the spy camera in her room himself, the police said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The police have recovered the spy camera, a laptop, two memory cards, a pen drive and two mobile phones from the accused. They said Mahesh confessed that he bought the spy camera from an e-commerce portal for Rs 1,500. The police are probing whether he has harassed other women using the same modus operandi.
Masaba Gupta spills ‘friendly advice’ on living a fulfilling life
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice
Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
4 years, 16 arrests: The many twist and turns of Elgaar Parishad case
Spy camera in charger: Man who blackmailed friend with private videos held in Bengaluru
Masaba Gupta spills ‘friendly advice’ on living a fulfilling life
Anand Mahindra takes note of man who made an electric jeep from scratch
Kapil Sharma serves a new ‘deadly look’ ahead of The Kapil Sharma Show Season 4 premiere
Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, booked
Survivor’s story: ‘Thousand moments of fear but doctors never gave up’
David Warner open to have discussions with CA to get lifetime captaincy ban overturned
RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today
Australia PM could launch inquiry into secret ministries saga
Clean sweep on cards for India against weak Zimbabwe
Space news weekly recap: Artemis program, colliding black holes and more