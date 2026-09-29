Man held in Chennai, total arrests reach 7 in Karnataka spurious medicines racket

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The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing an alleged interstate racket involved in the manufacture and distribution of spurious medicines, has arrested its seventh accused, Balasubramanian, in Chennai, police confirmed on Tuesday.
Balasubramanian was arrested based on information obtained during the interrogation of prime accused Prashanth, who is currently in police custody. The SIT has taken Balasubramanian into seven-day police custody for questioning.
According to sources, Balasubramanian allegedly operated as the director of a dummy company used to facilitate the distribution of the medicines; however, police officials have yet to confirm his role.
Police suspect he received consignments from Prashanth and another accused, Veeresh, and supplied them in Chennai and other areas covered by his network.
The SIT is examining the company’s transactions, movement of the consignments and the identities of others allegedly involved in the interstate distribution chain. Investigators are also probing how the alleged spurious medicines were procured, repackaged and distributed through multiple entities.
“Information provided by Prashanth during interrogation helped us identify Balasubramanian and trace his role in the network,” an official of the SIT said.
With Balasubramanian’s arrest, the SIT has so far arrested seven people in connection with the alleged interstate spurious medicine racket. The first four arrests were made soon after the racket was uncovered on August 18, followed by the SIT formation, which further arrested Veeresh Kumar Jain for alleged supply and distribution network and subsequently arrested Prashanth, suspected to be a key accused in the case, at Kempegowda International Airport on September 28 after he returned from abroad.
Investigators are continuing to trace others allegedly linked to the network as they suspect that more people were involved in the network and efforts are under way to identify and trace them.
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