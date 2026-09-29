Man held in Chennai, total arrests reach 7 in Karnataka spurious medicines racket

Investigators are also probing how the alleged spurious medicines were procured, repackaged and distributed through multiple entities. (File photo)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing an alleged interstate racket involved in the manufacture and distribution of spurious medicines, has arrested its seventh accused, Balasubramanian, in Chennai, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Balasubramanian was arrested based on information obtained during the interrogation of prime accused Prashanth, who is currently in police custody. The SIT has taken Balasubramanian into seven-day police custody for questioning.

According to sources, Balasubramanian allegedly operated as the director of a dummy company used to facilitate the distribution of the medicines; however, police officials have yet to confirm his role.

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Police suspect he received consignments from Prashanth and another accused, Veeresh, and supplied them in Chennai and other areas covered by his network.