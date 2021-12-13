Spicejet to operate Belagavi-Delhi flight 4 times a week

Starting from December 20, SpiceJet will operate the Belagavi-Delhi flight four times a week, according to Belagavi airport authorities.

Belagavi Airport in a tweet said that SpiceJet will provide flight connectivity to Delhi on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday in a week.

The airport authorities said that the private airline had launched the service between the two cities on August 13 this year. After the success of the route, the low-cost airline is launching service four times a week.

The airline air service was launched on the Boeing 737-700 aircraft.

According to Belagavi airport, the scheduled flight departs from Delhi at 6.35 am and arrives in Belagavi at 9.30 am. The flight leaves Belagavi at 10 am and reaches Delhi at 12.30 pm on the selected days.