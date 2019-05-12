SpiceJet flights face delay, passengers stranded at Bangalore airport

Several flights from Bangalore flown by SpiceJet faced delays during the weekend leaving several passengers stranded at the Kempegowda International Airport.

While a Delhi-bound flight was delayed on Saturday for more than four hours, another flight to Patna faced an eight-hour delay on Friday. Incidentally, another Delhi-bound flight from Bangalore was diverted to Nagpur after an “emergency” landing was made due to technical glitches. This has led to many passengers taking it to Twitter to criticise the airline headquartered in Gurgaon.

Pointing out the delay faced by the Bangalore-Delhi flight (SG8718), a passenger wrote on Twitter, “@flyspicejet 11 May flight from Blr to Delhi Sg8718 delayed for 5 hrs.people furious.. no spicejet staff was present at gates. One junior guy managing. Very poor handling of things by spicejet. I also bought spicemax and felt fully cheated. No more spicejet for me. Incompetent!”

Things went worse on Friday as the SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Patna faced a longer delay. According to officials from Bangalore airport, flight SG 768 scheduled at 2.30 pm could depart from Kempegowda International Aiport only at 10.30 pm.

Passengers alleged that no information with regard to the delay was served to them as they got stranded in the airport. One of the tweeted, “@flyspicejet Dear SpiceJet,my dad is flying back from Bangalore to Patna. Flight No. SG 768. The flight is delayed for 4 hours. He was supposed to attend an important meeting in Patna,which he will be missing it.Disappointed with this kind of incompetent service of yours.”

Another passenger explained how the departure time was changed thrice sans explanation. Also calling out to civil aviation minister Jayant Sinha for assistance, the tweet reads, “#spicejet flight SG768 bengalure- patna is continuously being delayed from 1430 hrs to 1720 hrs to 1850 hrs and now 2130 hours. No one is giving any explanation for this. The passengers are facing huge problems. Please help @MoCA_GoI.. @jayantsinha

However, SpiceJet later apologised to the passengers and said in a statement that the flights were delayed owing to operational issues.