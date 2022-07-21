Speed up surveillance activities to arrest monkeypox: Karnataka govt tells district officers

In light of a confirmed second case of monkeypox in India being reported from Kannur district of Kerala on July 18, the Karnataka government Thursday instructed the district health officials to accelerate surveillance activities and keep a strong vigil. The new case, a 31-year-old man, reached Kannur from Dubai on July 13.

The guidelines issued to the district authorities are as per those issued by the Government of India (Gol) in May and the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on monkeypox.

The circular, issued by health commissioner Randeep D, read, “District Health Officials/District Surveillance Officers have to ensure that the health screening teams at Points of Entries (PoEs) into the State, disease surveillance teams and doctors working in hospitals are to be re-oriented on the common signs and symptoms, diagnosis, case definitions etc of suspected/probable/confirmed monkeypox cases and contacts.”

The circular added, “They should also be trained on contact tracing and other surveillance activities that need to be undertaken following detection of a probable monkeypox case like testing and other associated IPC (Infection Prevention and Control) protocols and clinical management.”

“All suspected cases at points of entries, and in the community should be screened and tested through both hospital-based surveillance and targeted surveillance. Confirmed cases should be isolated for at least 21 days and until all lesions have resolved and scabs have completely fallen off,” the circular further said.

“Intensive risk communication is to be undertaken for the healthcare workers in the health facilities and in commonly identified sites such as skin and paediatric OPDs, immunisation clinics and intervention sites identified by National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) etc. The awareness should be given to the general public about simple preventive strategies and the need for prompt reporting of cases from the community,” the health department further said.

The authorities have been further instructed to designate at least two beds for isolation of suspect/confirmed cases in all district hospitals and ensure adequate human resource and logistic support to manage suspect/confirmed cases of monkeypox.

“All the arrangements to be made for sample collection and transportation to the designated laboratory from the suspected monkeypox case reported if any,” the circular said.

Chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tushar Giri Nath said the civic agency is prepared to deal with any eventuality pertaining to monkeypox. “We do not want to create panic among the citizens. We are adequately prepared to deal with any situation,” he said.

Travellers with symptoms of monkeypox arriving from the affected countries, either directly in Bengaluru or Mangaluru airports or seaport or from other international airports, particularly those with a history of contact with at least one known case of monkeypox in the last 21 days should be screened, isolated and tested for fever, chills and sweats, lymph node swelling, headache, muscle ache, exhaustion, sore throat and cough and skin rashes.

For the asymptomatic travellers, the list of passengers should be shared with the DSO for a follow up on the development of any signs and symptoms for exposure post 21 days. “If signs and symptoms develop, isolate and collect specimens for testing as per the guidelines,” the circular said.

The samples collected for testing should be sent to the Department of Microbiology and Virus Research Laboratory at Victoria Hospital.