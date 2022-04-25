Speed governors to be installed on garbage trucks to avoid accidents: BBMP

In the aftermath of a recent road accident, in which a two-wheeler rider was killed by a speeding city garbage truck, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has decided to install speed regulators on 588 of its garbage compactors.

The speed regulators (governors) will be installed to restrict the speed of vehicles to 35 kmph, BBMP officials have indicated.

“To avoid similar mishaps in the future, we will be providing basic skill development training to drivers,” said Parashuram Shinnalkar, BBMP joint commissioner for solid waste management.

“The speed governors will be installed in 588 garbage compactors. Traffic in Bengaluru is increasing on a regular basis and garbage trucks are heavy and complex to handle unlike other vehicles hence we will be starting training for drivers from April 24,” the BBMP official said.

Apart from the speed regulators and training for drivers, the BBMP plans to improve monitoring the condition of its vehicles and driver’s capabilities.

“Physical fitness, ability to control the speed, and eyesight of the truck drivers will be checked,” the official said.

“We’re hoping that this will reduce accidents,” said Shinnalkar.