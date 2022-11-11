Speed is ambition, scale is strength of India, says PM Modi in Bengaluru

The governments that existed in India prior to 2014 considered speed a luxury and scale a risk leading to slow development but the BJP government sees speed as ambition and scale as a strength of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday in Bengaluru after inaugurating a slew of projects.

The Prime Minister inaugurated a semi-speed Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and Chennai, a train for pilgrims to Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj, a new terminal at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, and a 108-feet tall statue of Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru, during his visit to Karnataka which will go to polls next year.

Also read | As Prime Minister Modi visits Bengaluru, a look at the events he will be a part of

“Today, whether it is discussions on governance or the creation of physical and digital infrastructure, India is working at another level. Today the whole world is surprised by digital payment systems in India like the BHIM UPI. Could this have been imagined eight years ago?” the Prime Minister said in a speech at a public event held after the slew of inaugurations.

“Made in India, 5G technology could not even have been imagined. In all these things, the youth of Bengaluru and the professionals in the city have played a big part,” PM Modi said.

“In the India that existed before the year 2014, these things could not have been imagined. The reason is that the governments that existed earlier had an old way of thinking. The previous governments considered speed as a luxury and considered scale to be a risk,” the Prime Minister said. “We have changed this thinking. We think speed is the ambition of India and scale is the strength of India,” he said.

The PM outlined various infrastructure and development initiatives unveiled by his government in the eight years of its tenure, including the PM Gati Shakti national plan for multi-modal connectivity and the creation of rail, air, and road infrastructure in the country.

Also read | PM Modi flags off south India’s first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru

The inauguration of the Vande Bharat train in Bengaluru was an example of the end to the halting progress witnessed by the country in the past, PM Modi said.

Advertisement

“The programme here today is also an example of the youthful spirit of Bengaluru. Vande Bharat is not just a new train but an example of the future of India. Vande Bharat trains show that India’s days of halting progress are gone and that India wants to progress fast,” the PM said.

In the next eight to 10 years, the government of India has plans to introduce over 400 Vande Bharat trains as well as Vistadome trains for passengers while creating freight corridors for the movement of goods trains, he said.

The PM said Karnataka had benefited from the interest of the world in India with foreign investments flowing into not just the IT sector but biotechnology, aerospace, defence, and EV vehicle sectors as well.

Advertisement

“As many as 400 companies from the Fortune 500 list are in Karnataka and the list is constantly increasing. This is happening because Karnataka is working with the strength of the double engine government,” PM Modi said.

The PM paid tributes to Kempegowda, the 16th-century founder of Bengaluru, and said that his farsightedness had played a role in the development of the city. “Centuries ago, Kempegowda thought of commerce, culture, and convenience and the benefits of his farsightedness are now available to the people of Karnataka,” he said.

PM Modi, who also visited the new terminal of the Bengaluru international airport, said that it looked more grand in reality than in pictures he had earlier posted on social media. “I had posted pictures earlier and now after visiting, I feel it is much better in reality and very modern,” the PM said.