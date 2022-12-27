Special Investment Regions to come up in Karnataka

The Karnataka Special Investment Region (SIR) Bill, 2022, was passed by the Karnataka Assembly Tuesday. It will provide special incentives for new industrial ventures exceeding an area of 2,500 sq km. The provisions of the law will also be applicable to existing industrial units with an area exceeding 1,250 sq km.

Industries minister Murugesh Nirani, who piloted the Bill, said that SIR will have an overriding effect on the Karnataka Country and Town Planning Act and will not fall under the jurisdiction of local bodies. “It will be considered as an (independent) industrial township. Thirty per cent of the property tax collected from SIR will be distributed to the local body, while the remaining funds will be used to provide amenities to the industrial area,” he said.

The Bill was akin to the ones passed by Gujarat in 2009 and Rajasthan in 2016, according to Nirani.

Senior Congress MLA RV Deshpande aired grievances about the Bill, saying that the legislation “was in conflict with existing laws. If we pass it too, it will not benefit.” Responding to this, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Bill was similar to the one enacted back in 2013 which set up the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority.

The new legislation will be applicable to mega-industrial parks. Such parks suffered from poor maintenance, which will be addressed by the Regional Development Authorities set up under the Act, he said.

The chief minister said the state government has ordered a land audit of industrial areas. In some areas, though land was allocated for industries, no units have come up for over eight years. “Such allocations will be withdrawn,” he said, adding that an allotment audit was also ordered.