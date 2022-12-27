scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Special Investment Regions to come up in Karnataka

Industries minister Murugesh Nirani, who piloted the Bill, said that SIR will have an overriding effect on the Karnataka Country and Town Planning Act and will not fall under the jurisdiction of local bodies.

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaks during the first day of Winter Session of Karnataka Assembly, at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. (PTI)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Karnataka Special Investment Region (SIR) Bill, 2022, was passed by the Karnataka Assembly Tuesday. It will provide special incentives for new industrial ventures exceeding an area of 2,500 sq km. The provisions of the law will also be applicable to existing industrial units with an area exceeding 1,250 sq km.

Industries minister Murugesh Nirani, who piloted the Bill, said that SIR will have an overriding effect on the Karnataka Country and Town Planning Act and will not fall under the jurisdiction of local bodies. “It will be considered as an (independent) industrial township. Thirty per cent of the property tax collected from SIR will be distributed to the local body, while the remaining funds will be used to provide amenities to the industrial area,” he said.

The Bill was akin to the ones passed by Gujarat in 2009 and Rajasthan in 2016, according to Nirani.

Senior Congress MLA RV Deshpande aired grievances about the Bill, saying that the legislation “was in conflict with existing laws. If we pass it too, it will not benefit.” Responding to this, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Bill was similar to the one enacted back in 2013 which set up the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...

The new legislation will be applicable to mega-industrial parks. Such parks suffered from poor maintenance, which will be addressed by the Regional Development Authorities set up under the Act, he said.

More from Bangalore

The chief minister said the state government has ordered a land audit of industrial areas. In some areas, though land was allocated for industries, no units have come up for over eight years. “Such allocations will be withdrawn,” he said, adding that an allotment audit was also ordered.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 19:49 IST
Next Story

Thousands of cancelled flights upend travel plans across US

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close