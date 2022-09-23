scorecardresearch
Karnataka minors’ sexual assault case: Special court rejects bail plea of Muruga Mutt head

On Thursday, the Chitradurga court rejected a plea by a manager of the mutt and an advocate linked to the religious centre for producing phone call details and conversations of the two minor victims and people who helped them file the sexual assault case.

A special court in Karnataka has rejected the bail plea of Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru, the head of the Murugarajendra Mutt in the Chitradurga district of the state, who is an accused in a sexual assault case involving two minor hostellers.

a. Both were arrested by the Chitradurga police earlier this month in connection with the sexual assault case to which sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were also added.

Last week, the court had rejected an anticipatory bail plea of a junior priest of the Mutt — a minor — booked under the POCSO Act. The court rejected the plea of the 17-year-old on the grounds that there is no question of arrest of a juvenile as per law. The court also stated that the age of a juvenile who is in conflict with the law would have to be determined by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The complaint against the religious leader was lodged on behalf of the victims by the Mysuru region’s Child Protection Unit officer Chandrakumar C on August 26. It was later transferred to the Chitradurga rural police. A total of five people have been accused in the case.

Earlier this week, the court allowed the transfer of the mutt head from prison to the McGann district hospital in the Shivamogga district on health grounds.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 10:33:53 pm
