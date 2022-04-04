Use speakers within mosques, loudspeakers outside disturb students, patients: K’taka Minister

Amid opposition by some right-wing groups to the use of loudspeakers at mosques, senior Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa on Monday said, any solution to the issue can be found by taking the Muslim community into confidence, keeping the interests of students and patients in mind.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray last week demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume,” he had said in Mumbai.

Stating that it is not a competition to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers to counter its use at mosques, and that it may lead to conflict between communities, Eshwarappa advised Muslim leaders to see to it that speakers are limited to their places of worship and don’t disturb people living in surrounding areas.

Also Read | HC notice to Gujarat as PIL seeks ban on loudspeakers at mosques

“The attempts by Raj Thackeray or Sri Rama Sene against the use of loudspeakers at mosques, has to be naturally done by taking the Muslim community into confidence. There have been complaints for a long time that it disturbs students and patients during morning and evening hours,” Eshwarappa said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the Muslim community have for long been following the tradition of using loudspeakers to call for prayer, but it is disturbing students, including their children and patients.

“This is not a competition for us to play Hanuman Chalisa loudly on speakers to counter them…I have no objections to you (Muslims) offering prayer, but because of your using loudspeakers, if prayers are offered at temples and churches also in a similar way, it will lead to conflict between communities,” he said, adding that in his opinion, it will be good if Muslim community leaders to think about it and use speakers within the mosques, in a way it doesn’t disturb others.