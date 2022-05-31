Southwest monsoon reaches Karnataka

The southwest monsoon reached Karnataka Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Geeta Agnihotri, the director-in-charge of IMD, Bengaluru, said: “Monsoon has hit Karnataka today. We are keeping a watch on its progress. The southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some parts of Karnataka, entire Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, entire southeast Bay of Bengal, some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, most parts of east-central Bay of Bengal, some parts of west-central and northeast Bay of Bengal.”

“Today, coastal Karnataka and a few places in north-interior Karnataka received widespread rain. Scattered rainfall was reported from south-interior Karnataka. There will be an increase in rainfall in the coastal districts of Karnataka and Western Ghat areas. Westerlies will be dominant over the state,” she added.

The IMD stated that conditions were favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into “some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Karnataka, some parts of Konkan and Goa, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of west-central Bay of Bengal, northeast Bay of Bengal, north-eastern states and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the next two-three days”.

On May 31, the IMD put Chamrajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Kodagu and Hassan on yellow alert as heavy rainfall is likely to hit these districts.

In the next 48 hours, Bengaluru may receive rain, thundershowers and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 degree Celsius and 21 degree Celsius, respectively. On Tuesday, Bengaluru received 6.9 mm rainfall. Since March 1, the city has received 421 mm rain.