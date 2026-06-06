Goa’s early date with monsoon, Maharashtra sees onset too

For the second consecutive day since this year’s onset on June 4, the southwest monsoon further advanced into parts of Maharashtra’s Konkan.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday, “The southwest monsoon further advanced into Karnataka, entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur and most parts of Tamil Nadu along with more areas of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea on Saturday.”

With this latest progress, the monsoon may have arrived over northeast India but its progress into the entire region stands marginally delayed.

With the latest progress, the Northern Limit of Monsoon passed through Devgad, Koppal, Ananthapuram and Chennai.