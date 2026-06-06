Goa’s early date with monsoon, Maharashtra sees onset too

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For the second consecutive day since this year’s onset on June 4, the southwest monsoon further advanced into parts of Maharashtra’s Konkan.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday, “The southwest monsoon further advanced into Karnataka, entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur and most parts of Tamil Nadu along with more areas of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea on Saturday.”
With this latest progress, the monsoon may have arrived over northeast India but its progress into the entire region stands marginally delayed.
With the latest progress, the Northern Limit of Monsoon passed through Devgad, Koppal, Ananthapuram and Chennai.
Kerala, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar islands, Odisha and Bihar reported very heavy rainfall since Friday. At present, there persists an upper-air circulation off Kerala coast, which is aiding the strong monsoon wind drifts along the west coast.
Over the next five days, Kerala, Karnataka, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will experience heavy rainfall, the IMD has warned. Similar rainfall activity will shift and continue over Yanam, coastal Andhra Pradesh, north interior Karnataka till June 12.
The Met office stated that the southwest monsoon, over the next 2 to 3 days, would advance into more areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu and the southwest Bay of Bengal. The eastern-arm of the monsoon will also make progress into Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, more parts of northeast India region, some parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim a week later.
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