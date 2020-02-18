South Western Railway updates train schedule: Mangaluru, Bengaluru trains among those affected

At least ten trains will be affected from February 19 to 28 in the wake of interlocking work between Mangaluru Junction – Panambur section, the South Western Railway (SWR) said in a statement.
According to an SWR release, Train No. 56647/56646 Mangaluru Central – Subrahmanya Road Passenger commencing journey from both sides will be cancelled on February 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28.
At the same time, Train No. 16575 Yesvantpur – Mangaluru Junction Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur on February 23, 25, and 27 will be partially cancelled between Bantawala and Mangaluru Junction stations.
WATCH| In Mysuru, old railway coaches signal new journey for struggling government school
To facilitate the ongoing work, the following trains have been rescheduled: Train No. 07328 Mangaluru Junction – Vijayapura Express for the dates February 20 to 27 will be rescheduled by 120 minutes, 150 minutes, 90 minutes, 110 minutes, 90 minutes, 30 minutes & 90 minutes respectively.
Train No. 16515 Yesvantpur – Karwar Express commencing journey on February 21 will be rescheduled by 120 minutes.
Train No. 56645 Mangaluru Central – Kabakaputtur Express commencing journey on February 21 will be rescheduled by 45 minutes.
Train No. 16586 Mangaluru Central – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey on February 21 will be rescheduled by 30 minutes.
Also read| Mandya MP demands ladies-only trains on Bengaluru-Mysuru route, cites safety issues
Train No. 16576 Mangaluru Junction – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey on February 28 will be rescheduled by 120 minutes SWR officials added that Train No. 56645 Mangaluru Central – Kabakaputtur Express commencing journey on February 24, 25, and 27 will be regulated for 25 minutes, 15 minutes & 15 minutes respectively during the trip.
At the same time, Train No. 16515 Yesvantpur – Karwar Express will be regulated for 90 minutes en route on February 24, while Train No. 07327 Vijayapura – Mangaluru Junction Express will be regulated for 60 minutes en route on February 27.
Also read| Three months ahead of Easter and Vishu, Bengaluru- Kerala trains already booked
“The changes in schedules have been made due to line block for pre non–interlocking/interlocking work between Mangaluru Junction and Panamburu doubling work during these days,” SWR Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.