South Western Railway updates train schedule: Mangaluru, Bengaluru trains among those affected

At least ten trains will be affected from February 19 to 28 in the wake of interlocking work between Mangaluru Junction – Panambur section, the South Western Railway (SWR) said in a statement.

According to an SWR release, Train No. 56647/56646 Mangaluru Central – Subrahmanya Road Passenger commencing journey from both sides will be cancelled on February 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28.

At the same time, Train No. 16575 Yesvantpur – Mangaluru Junction Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur on February 23, 25, and 27 will be partially cancelled between Bantawala and Mangaluru Junction stations.

To facilitate the ongoing work, the following trains have been rescheduled: Train No. 07328 Mangaluru Junction – Vijayapura Express for the dates February 20 to 27 will be rescheduled by 120 minutes, 150 minutes, 90 minutes, 110 minutes, 90 minutes, 30 minutes & 90 minutes respectively.

Train No. 16515 Yesvantpur – Karwar Express commencing journey on February 21 will be rescheduled by 120 minutes.

Train No. 56645 Mangaluru Central – Kabakaputtur Express commencing journey on February 21 will be rescheduled by 45 minutes.

Train No. 16586 Mangaluru Central – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey on February 21 will be rescheduled by 30 minutes.

Train No. 16576 Mangaluru Junction – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey on February 28 will be rescheduled by 120 minutes SWR officials added that Train No. 56645 Mangaluru Central – Kabakaputtur Express commencing journey on February 24, 25, and 27 will be regulated for 25 minutes, 15 minutes & 15 minutes respectively during the trip.

At the same time, Train No. 16515 Yesvantpur – Karwar Express will be regulated for 90 minutes en route on February 24, while Train No. 07327 Vijayapura – Mangaluru Junction Express will be regulated for 60 minutes en route on February 27.

“The changes in schedules have been made due to line block for pre non–interlocking/interlocking work between Mangaluru Junction and Panamburu doubling work during these days,” SWR Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya said.

