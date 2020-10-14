South Western Railway to operate 42 ‘Festival Special’ trains from Oct 20

It has been proposed that these trains should be operated at a minimum speed of 55 kilometers per hour to make them reach in par to superfast services. (File)

Expecting a rise in demand for trains in the view of the festive season ahead of Navratri, the South Western Railway is likely to operate 21 pairs of special trains (42 in total) to destinations within and outside Karnataka from October 20.

According to a proposal issued by the Ministry of Railways, these services shall be named ‘Festival Specials’ to be operated between October 20 and November 30. Further, it has been proposed that these trains should be operated at a minimum speed of 55 kilometers per hour to make them reach in par to superfast services.

Of the special services planned, daily trains are likely to operate on routes including KSR Bengaluru-Chennai Central, Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai Junction (Tamil Nadu), Mysuru-Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu), Yeshwantpur-Kannur (Kerala), Hubballi-Lokamanyatilak (Maharashtra), Yeshwantpur-Howrah (West Bengal), Mysuru-Dharwad, and Hubballi-Secunderabad (Telangana).

Meanwhile, weekly trains are likely to operate on the following routes: Yeshwantpur-Korba (Chhattisgarh), Yeshwantpur-Bhagalpur (Bihar), Yeshwantpur-Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Ahmedabad (Gujarat)-KSR Bengaluru, Gandhidham (Gujarat)-KSR Bengaluru, Vasco Da Gama-Patna (Bihar), Hubballi-Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh).

At the same time, railway officials added that bi-weekly services are considered on Mysuru-Varanasi, Jodhpur (Rajasthan)-KSR Bengaluru and Ajmer-Mysuru routes. A tri-weekly service from Ramnagar to Agra Fort is also on the cards, officials added.

These trains are among the 196 pairs of trains proposed by the Railway Board for operations during the festive season across all zones in the country. However, an SWR official clarified that the services will be finalised only after “reviewing the expected patronage” on these routes.

