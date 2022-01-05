South Western Railway gets 120 PoS machines for use by TTEs

The South-Western Railway has received 120 point of sale (PoS) machines from State Bank of India to promote digital payments on board trains.

Already 330 PoS machines are in use at the railway’s unreserved ticketing and reservation counters and parcel offices.

“Now 120 PoS machines have been received from SBI for use by travelling ticket examiners and other ticket checking staff. Hubballi, Bengaluru, Mysuru divisions will get 40, 50 and 30 PoS machines, respectively,” said Sanjeev Kishore, general manager of the South-Western Railway. “In this Coivd pandemic situation, it provides a contactless and safer mode of payment,” he added.

The railway said the PoS machines provide passengers with flexible payment options, as well as help ticket checking staff collect fines from passengers who do not carry cash with them.

Kishore said PoS machines would also eliminate human errors and speed up transactions while helping to keep track of the cash flow in real time and aiding easy maintenance of records.