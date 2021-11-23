South Korea donates 1,000 Covid-19 preventive kits to schoolchildren in Karnataka

The Consulate General of Republic of Korea in Chennai on Tuesday handed over 1,000 Covid-19 preventive kits to government schoolchildren here, as the Karnataka government has decided to reopen schools this month.

Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) Director General Dong Kyu Kim donated the kits on behalf of the Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Youngseup Kwon, on Tuesday. He handed over the kits to Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh.

The initiative is supported by Venu Srinivasan, Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea, in association with InKo Centre, as part of the Korean National Foundation Day celebrations observed last month.

South Korean Consulate General Kwon said, “I am also relieved to know that the Covid-19 situation has greatly improved in India after the second wave. The Korean community has engaged in several activities, such as organising a Marina Beach clean-up campaign six times since 2014…”