South India’s first Vande Bharat successfully completes trial run

The trial run of south India’s first Vande Bharat Express was successfully conducted from Chennai to Mysuru via Bengaluru Monday.

The train, according to the schedule, started at 5.50 am from the Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station and reached Mysuru at 12.30 pm with stoppages at Katpadi and KSR Bengaluru, said railway officials.

General managers of South Western Railway and Southern Railway, divisional railway managers of Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions, other senior officials and staff of the Southern and South Western Railway took part in the trial run. (Express photo) General managers of South Western Railway and Southern Railway, divisional railway managers of Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions, other senior officials and staff of the Southern and South Western Railway took part in the trial run. (Express photo)

According to the South Western Railways (SWR), the trial run was conducted by familiarising the train operating crew with the working of the train set, route, signals and other safety parameters like level crossing gates, block working, etc. The trial was also aimed at acquainting the onboard coach maintenance crew about the train interiors and various technical features of the train.

In the return direction, the train departed from the Mysuru Junction railway station at 1.05 pm and reached the Dr MGR Chennai Central station at 7.35 pm.

General managers of South Western Railway and Southern Railway, divisional railway managers of Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions, other senior officials and staff of the Southern and South Western Railway took part in the trial run.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train from Bengaluru on November 11. The train, which will run slightly faster than the existing Shatabdi Express, will cut down the run time by a small margin. The train, which has the ability to touch a speed of 160-180km/hr, will run at a speed of 75-77km/hr in this route.

With restrictions of speed due to various reasons, the Vande Bharat Express in south India will be the slowest in the country.