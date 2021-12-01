Waiting for genome sequencing results of traveller from South Africa: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

The Karnataka government is waiting for the genome sequencing results of a Covid-19 patient who arrived from South Africa to Bengaluru a fortnight back, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Wednesday, at a time authorities are alert about the spread of the Omicron variant.

So far, Indian authorities have not detected the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

B.1.1.529, named as Omicron — the most mutated virus variant since the pandemic began — was first flagged by South Africa.

“We have sent one sample to NCBS (National Centre for Biological Sciences in Bengaluru). We are looking at this seriously and as soon as there is a report we will take action on it,” the Karnataka Chief Minister said. Bommai is scheduled to travel to New Delhi on Thursday to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandivya and other central government leaders.

“One strain (variant) is different, experts have said, and so we have sent the samples to NCBS. All the other travelers have shown the Delta variant. We will have clarity when the report comes,” Bommai said in Hubbali on Wednesday.

He was referring to two travellers who arrived from South Africa in mid-November and tested positive for Covid-19. They are among a total of 90 travellers who returned from South Africa to Karnataka in the last month. One of the two is infected with the Delta variant but the variant that infected the second person, a 63-year-old man, has not been identified as yet.

“We have not got the genome sequencing report as yet. Maybe in a day or two we will get it,” the state health minister Dr K Sudhakar added on Wednesday. Earlier this week, Sudhakar said the the variant that infected the 63-year-old was different to that of other travelers, and that the state is seeking clarity on it.

As part of precautionary measures, the Karnataka government on Tuesday also decided to test all international travelers arriving in Bengaluru beginning December 1.

“Passengers will be delayed on arrival but this is inevitable and will need to be done. There will be over 2,000 passengers arriving on international flights everyday,” the minister said.