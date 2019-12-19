Soon, Bengaluru airport to get world-class entertainment arena

The arena would be built by a joint consortium that includes Phase 1 Experiences and Bengaluru-based realty major Embassy Group. (Express Photo by Aaron Pereira) The arena would be built by a joint consortium that includes Phase 1 Experiences and Bengaluru-based realty major Embassy Group. (Express Photo by Aaron Pereira)

Within the next 18-20 months, the Bengaluru airport will get a world-class experiential and entertainment arena on the lines of the Madison Square Garden, New York, and the O2 Arena, London.

The arena, which is the first of its kind in the country, will be built at a budget of over Rs 100 crore on a land parcel of 6.3 acres, tendered out by the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL).

The technologically-advanced venue will host multi-genre events including concerts, theatrical extravaganzas, sporting events, and mega-conferences. The fully-integrated, multi-utility venue will have flexible infrastructure and best-in-class visuals and acoustics.

The arena will be built by a joint consortium that includes Phase 1 Experiences and Bengaluru-based realty major Embassy Group. Live entertainment company Live Nation will act as a consultant to the consortium on the development of the project.

“BIAL is pleased to announce the partnership with two market leaders in their respective areas of expertise. This is a significant stepping stone towards making the BLR Airport a hub of entertainment, not just for Bengaluru, but for the entire country. This arena would be a first-of-its-kind to be created at an airport and the first multi-purpose venue in India to host events and other activities. This brings to life a new facet in BIAL’s commitment to offer unparalleled services to passengers and visitors alike,” said Rao Munukutla, Chief Real Estate Officer, BIAL.

According to the officials, the arena will feature four distinct experience zones: A supersized dome which will hold about 9,000 fans for concerts and mega-events, a separate dome will host large-scale corporate events for upto 2,000 people, an expansive outdoor area for open-air events and a contemporary pop-up zone that reimagines an amalgamation of social networking, gastronomy, music and culture. The zone will be designed using upcycled shipping containers, with curated experiences 365 days a year.

The arena will have sufficient parking spaces and according to the consortium, it will work closely with BIAL to imbibe and extend its vision of a sustainable and responsible corporate, including being water and power positive, as well as waste and carbon neutral.

Music entrepreneur Nikhil Chinapa of MTV fame is the project’s strategy and communications lead.

