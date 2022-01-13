Son’s statement turns Bengaluru man’s death into murder case; wife among 3 held

The death of a 40-year-old man took an interesting turn after his son revealed that he saw his mother, his grandmother and his mother’s paramour kill his father in front of him. Earlier, it was believed that the man had died after an epileptic attack.

Based on the 10-year-old boy’s account, the police arrested the trio Monday. The accused were identified as Shylaja (30), her mother Lakshmidevamma (50) and boyfriend Hanumantha (30), all residents of Doddaballapura.

The deceased, Raghavendra N, was a handloom weaver by profession. On December 27, Shylaja passed a message to his family members that Raghavendra had died after a severe epileptic attack.

Believing in her version, the family performed the final rites but later, Raghavendra’s younger brother Chandra Shekar grew suspicious of Shylaja’s movements.

On December 29, when Chandra Shekhar spoke to Raghavendra’s son, he revealed that his father was murdered by the trio.

Chanda Shekar, who verified the boy’s claims by checking CCTV footage, noticed Hanumantha did enter the house on the fateful day. On January 7, he filed a complaint stating that his elder brother was murdered.

The boy’s statement became crucial in the case and the police said he narrated how his father was killed. Quoting the boy, the police said, “It was late in the night and I was sleeping. I woke up to a loud noise and saw my grandmother holding my father’s leg tightly and my mother was sitting on his back. Another person, who hit my father with a rolling pin, spotted me seeing it all and threatened me.”

When the police went through the call detail records, it supported the boy’s version and the blood stains were still evident on the walls, despite Shylaja and her mother trying to wipe them off.

The police added Shylaja worked in a garment factory where she met Hanumantha and the two were having an affair which Raghavendra came to know about. The couple fought over the same which led the trio to hatch a plan to kill him.