Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to reach Karnataka today for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will reach Karnataka on Monday to take part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The duo are expected to arrive in Mysuru by evening and visit Chamundeshwari Temple before heading to a resort near Madikeri in the Kodagu district. Rahul will join the two as the yatra will break for two days — Tuesday and Wednesday.

Priyank Kharge, chairman of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s communication cell, said that Priyanka would take part in the foot march at Melukote in Mandya district on Thursday. “Health permitting, Sonia Gandhi could also participate in the march,” he said.

Rahul’s Karnataka leg of the padayatra entered the fourth day Monday. The march began at Hardinge Circle, Mysuru and headed towards Srirangapatna in Mandya district. It is scheduled to end at Pandavapura at around 4.30 pm.

On Sunday, while participating in the Gandhi Jayanthi celebration at Badanavalu Khadi Gramodyoga Kendra in the Mysuru district, Rahul said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was a battle against the ideology that killed Mahatma Gandhi. He added that the hard-won freedom of the people of the country has eroded in the last eight years under the BJP’s rule.

Later in the day, he braved the rain while addressing a gathering in Mysore and launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government. He accused it of corruption and said that it took 40 per cent cut money for sanctioning work.

In Karnataka, the yatra is scheduled for 21 days traversing a distance of 511 km across eight districts.