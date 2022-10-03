Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka on Thursday

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge will on Thursday join the Bharat Jodo Yatra taken out by Rahul Gandhi.

“On October 6 morning, Sonia Gandhi will participate in the yatra. Kharge will arrive on October 5 and participate in the yatra next morning,” Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar told reporters at Mysuru Airport on Monday.

Karnataka’s #BharathAikyataYatre gains further strength with the arrival of Smt. Sonia Gandhi.

Accorded a warm welcome to her upon the arrival at Mysore Airport.#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/MyPYdhRshe — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 3, 2022

He said all party workers should participate in the yatra on Thursday, which will also be the fifth day of the Karnataka leg of the march.

The yatra will start from Melukote in Mandya district in the morning and end at Belluru near Nagamangala, also in the district.

Sonia, who arrived in Mysuru on Monday, will be staying at a resort near Madikeri in Kodagu district for the next two days. Depending on weather conditions, she could also visit Mysuru either on Tuesday or Wednesday, during which the yatra will take a break.

Responding to a question, Shivakumar said there would not be any events during her stay at the resort near Madikeri. “Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, other leaders and I had advised against holding any events on October 4 or 5 as Dasara festivities are on. Rather than flying to Delhi, he (Rahul Gandhi) decided to spend time with his family members here,” he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also scheduled to reach Mysuru in the coming days and take part in the yatra on Friday.