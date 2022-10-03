scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka on Thursday

On its fifth day, the Karnataka leg of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra will start from Melukote and end at Belluru in Mandya district.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi reaches Mysuru. She is scheduled to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 6 (Source: DK Shivakumar)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge will on Thursday join the Bharat Jodo Yatra taken out by Rahul Gandhi.

“On October 6 morning, Sonia Gandhi will participate in the yatra. Kharge will arrive on October 5 and participate in the yatra next morning,” Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar told reporters at Mysuru Airport on Monday.

He said all party workers should participate in the yatra on Thursday, which will also be the fifth day of the Karnataka leg of the march.

The yatra will start from Melukote in Mandya district in the morning and end at Belluru near Nagamangala, also in the district.

Sonia, who arrived in Mysuru on Monday, will be staying at a resort near Madikeri in Kodagu district for the next two days. Depending on weather conditions, she could also visit Mysuru either on Tuesday or Wednesday, during which the yatra will take a break.

Responding to a question, Shivakumar said there would not be any events during her stay at the resort near Madikeri. “Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, other leaders and I had advised against holding any events on October 4 or 5 as Dasara festivities are on. Rather than flying to Delhi, he (Rahul Gandhi) decided to spend time with his family members here,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sectorPremium
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sector
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisisPremium
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisis

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also scheduled to reach Mysuru in the coming days and take part in the yatra on Friday.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 03:51:48 pm
Next Story

Buckingham Palace has received these many letters, cards since Queen Elizabeth’s death

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement