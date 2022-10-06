scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya district, Kharge missing

The Congress president marched for a short period after talking to Rahul Gandhi and other members of the party.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Pandavapura Taluk in Mandya district, Karnataka, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka’s Mandya district. The Yatra resumed after a two-day break owing to Dussehra celebrations.

Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysuru on Monday and offered prayers at a temple in the H D Kote Assembly segment on Wednesday on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also scheduled to reach Mysuru in the coming days and take part in the yatra.

Earlier, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was also expected to join the Yatra.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Monday said, “On October 6 morning, Sonia Gandhi will participate in the yatra. Mallikarjun Kharge will arrive on October 5 and be a part of the yatra the next morning.”

