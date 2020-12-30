Son stabs father to death over affair, property in Bengaluru

According to the police, despite being under treatment, Manank had failed to get a grip over his addiction.

A retired officer of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officer was stabbed to death by his son over an alleged extra-marital affair and property. The incident took place in Bharathi Nagar police station area of east Bengaluru in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Amaranath, while the accused son, Manank (27), is a technology graduate. Amarnath, who had lived most of his life in Mumbai, away from his family, wanted to settle down in Bengaluru.

According to the police, the retired RBI officer arrived in Bengaluru a few days ago as he was planning on constructing a new house near the RBI staff quarters. Getting word that his father was in the city, Manank, too, arrived in the city three days ago. Around 10pm on Tuesday, the father and son picked up a quarrel over property and other family issues, police said.

“Manank stabbed his father and poured hot water on him as well. Amarnath died of his injuries,” a police officer said.

Manank was a drug addict and was under rehabilitation, police said, adding that he was angry over Amarnath’s affair with another woman and the dispute over share of property could have also been a motive for the killing.

According to the police, despite being under treatment, Manank had failed to get a grip over his addiction. “On Tuesday afternoon, Amarnath took him to a counselling session during which Manank told him that he could become the sole owner of family property if he were to kill his father and mother. The counsellor alerted Amarnath, asking him to be careful. He invited the counsellor for dinner on Tuesday night,” the officer said.

Ignoring the counseller’s advice, Amarnath brought his son home where the two got into a fight, police said, adding that Manank killed his father in a moment of frenzy. The incident came to light as the counsellor arrived at Amarnath’s house for dinner only to find Manank sitting in front of his father’s lifeless body. He informed the police who took Manank into custody.

Bharathi Nagar police arrested Manank on the charge of murder and took him into custody for questioning.