Son of Basavaraj Bommai’s former PA dies by suicide after row with mother

A 22-year-old BCom student in Bengaluru allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Lottegollahalli on Friday night after an argument with his mother.

The police identified the deceased as Hemanth, the son of Chandru, who was the personal assistant (PA) to former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. Hemanth was pursuing a BCom degree at MES College in Malleswaram.

According to the police, the incident followed a domestic argument. “Preliminary inquiry suggests that the deceased had an argument with his mother over a family matter related to jewellery given to his sister. He was reportedly upset and questioned why she was shown more affection,” a police officer said.