Son of Basavaraj Bommai’s former PA dies by suicide after row with mother

A 22-year-old BCom student in Bengaluru allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Lottegollahalli on Friday night after an argument with his mother.
The police identified the deceased as Hemanth, the son of Chandru, who was the personal assistant (PA) to former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. Hemanth was pursuing a BCom degree at MES College in Malleswaram.
According to the police, the incident followed a domestic argument. “Preliminary inquiry suggests that the deceased had an argument with his mother over a family matter related to jewellery given to his sister. He was reportedly upset and questioned why she was shown more affection,” a police officer said.
Family members told the police that after the altercation around 8 pm, Hemanth went into his room and locked the door. His mother later called him for dinner, but he did not respond. The family assumed he would come out on his own, the police said. He allegedly spoke to a friend on the phone until about 8 pm and subsequently switched off his mobile phone after that call.
Growing concerned when he did not step out of the room until midnight, the family forced open the door and found him dead, the police said.
According to the police, relatives had gathered at the house as the family was preparing for a trip to Tirupati when the incident occurred.
The Sanjaynagar police in Bengaluru have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated further investigation.
