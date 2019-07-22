Toggle Menu
To ease congestion at Yeswanthpur, Railways plans to divert trains to Banaswadi stationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/some-bangalore-bound-trains-likely-to-bypass-yeswanthpur-station-5842359/

To ease congestion at Yeswanthpur, Railways plans to divert trains to Banaswadi station

If this proposal which is in its very early stages is accepted, some trains will stop at Chikkabanavara railway station in North Bengaluru and move on to Banaswadi bypassing Yeshwanthpur.

Garib Rath train restored on two routes, no plans yet to replace them: Railways
If this proposal which is in its very early stages is accepted, some trains will stop at Chikkabanavara railway station in North Bengaluru and move on to Banaswadi bypassing Yeshwanthpur.

Due to congestion at the Yeswanthpur railway station in North Bengaluru, the South Western Railway is considering a proposal to bypass the station and divert trains to Banaswadi. This would be applicable to trains coming from the Chikkabanavara side.

If the proposal, which is in its initial stages, is accepted, some trains will stop at Chikkabanavara railway station in North Bengaluru and move on to Banaswadi bypassing Yeshwanthpur. This route is being mooted for some long-distance trains.

“Some of the trains reaching Bangalore from the Chikkabanavara side would not be stopped at Yeshwantpur as is being done in the present schedule. Instead, they would head via Lotte Gollehalli and Hebbal and stop at Banaswadi railway station,” Railway sources said. The proposal will be sent to Railway Board for approval soon.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Karnataka: BBMP to appoint counsel after Lokayukta seeks asset details of corporators
2 Bangalore news 22 July Highlights: Karnataka speaker keen on concluding proceedings today; reminds MLAs to speak not more than 10 mins
3 Bengaluru Mayor files police complaint over fake news on Ganesh festival