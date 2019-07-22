To ease congestion at Yeswanthpur, Railways plans to divert trains to Banaswadi station

Due to congestion at the Yeswanthpur railway station in North Bengaluru, the South Western Railway is considering a proposal to bypass the station and divert trains to Banaswadi. This would be applicable to trains coming from the Chikkabanavara side.

Advertising

If the proposal, which is in its initial stages, is accepted, some trains will stop at Chikkabanavara railway station in North Bengaluru and move on to Banaswadi bypassing Yeshwanthpur. This route is being mooted for some long-distance trains.

“Some of the trains reaching Bangalore from the Chikkabanavara side would not be stopped at Yeshwantpur as is being done in the present schedule. Instead, they would head via Lotte Gollehalli and Hebbal and stop at Banaswadi railway station,” Railway sources said. The proposal will be sent to Railway Board for approval soon.