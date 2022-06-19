Soil conservation lessons to be included in Karnataka school textbooks: Education Minister B C Nagesh

Sharing the stage with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation in Bengaluru as part of the ‘Save Soil’ campaign, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh Sunday announced that in the coming years, school textbooks will incorporate a lesson on the importance of soil and soil conversation.

During the Save Soil event at Palace Grounds, Nagesh said, “Sadhguru believes that it is important to educate children about the importance of saving soil which is very vital for our growth and other living organisms. In the coming years, the education department will make efforts to incorporate a lesson on the importance of soil and soil conservation in the school textbooks.”

He also said, “the excessive use of chemicals and pesticides has degraded the soil’s fertility. Sadhguru is doing a great job of raising awareness across the globe about the need for soil conservation for the survival of living organisms. Sadhguru is creating awareness across the globe reminding people of our forgotten responsibility to save the soil. It is everybody’s responsibility to save soil as part of conserving land and water”

Nagesh also reminded that former chief minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa had promoted organic farming during his tenure and even under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai, there is focus on improving the soil fertility and improving organic farming in the state.

On Sunday, Karnataka signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Isha Outreach to conserve soil in the state, becoming the eighth Indian state to officially join the global movement to ‘Save Soil’. Chief Minister Bommai and Sadhguru also exchanged MoUs at the event in the presence of Yediyurappa, health minister K Sudhakar and education minister Nagesh.

The Yoga guru also handed the Save Soil Policy Handbook to the Chief Minister which offers practical, scientific solutions that governments can put into action based on the soil type, latitudinal positions, and agricultural traditions of a given nation.