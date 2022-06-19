scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Must Read

Soil conservation lessons to be included in Karnataka school textbooks: Education Minister B C Nagesh

The minister made the announcement after Karnataka officially joined the ‘Save Soil’ campaign.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 19, 2022 9:45:44 pm
On Sunday, Karnataka signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Isha Outreach to conserve soil in the state, becoming the eighth Indian state to officially join the global movement to ‘Save Soil’.

Sharing the stage with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation in Bengaluru as part of the ‘Save Soil’ campaign, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh Sunday announced that in the coming years, school textbooks will incorporate a lesson on the importance of soil and soil conversation.

During the Save Soil event at Palace Grounds, Nagesh said, “Sadhguru believes that it is important to educate children about the importance of saving soil which is very vital for our growth and other living organisms. In the coming years, the education department will make efforts to incorporate a lesson on the importance of soil and soil conservation in the school textbooks.”

He also said, “the excessive use of chemicals and pesticides has degraded the soil’s fertility. Sadhguru is doing a great job of raising awareness across the globe about the need for soil conservation for the survival of living organisms. Sadhguru is creating awareness across the globe reminding people of our forgotten responsibility to save the soil. It is everybody’s responsibility to save soil as part of conserving land and water”

Nagesh also reminded that former chief minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa had promoted organic farming during his tenure and even under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai, there is focus on improving the soil fertility and improving organic farming in the state.

Best of Express Premium
Reading RSS chief’s remarks: The vishwaguru fantasyPremium
Reading RSS chief’s remarks: The vishwaguru fantasy
Agnipath shadow looms over bypolls: From Sangrur to Azamgarh to RampurPremium
Agnipath shadow looms over bypolls: From Sangrur to Azamgarh to Rampur
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needsPremium
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needs
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...Premium
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...
More Premium Stories >>

On Sunday, Karnataka signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Isha Outreach to conserve soil in the state, becoming the eighth Indian state to officially join the global movement to ‘Save Soil’. Chief Minister Bommai and Sadhguru also exchanged MoUs at the event in the presence of Yediyurappa, health minister K Sudhakar and education minister Nagesh.

More from Bangalore

The Yoga guru also handed the Save Soil Policy Handbook to the Chief Minister which offers practical, scientific solutions that governments can put into action based on the soil type, latitudinal positions, and agricultural traditions of a given nation.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 19: Latest News
Advertisement