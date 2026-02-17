Social security for Swiggy, Zomato partners: How Karnataka’s new welfare fee for gig workers operates

The Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act, which ensures that every transaction on apps contributes to a dedicated welfare fund (File photo for representative use).

Karnataka on February 13 operationalised a landmark social safety net for its gig workforce by notifying the quantum of gig workers’ welfare fee, a first-of-its-kind levy in India aimed at funding social security for delivery partners and drivers working with platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, and Uber.

According to the notification, all platforms and aggregators operating within the state are required to start debiting fees to the government beginning February 13. The minimum fee to be collected is set at 1 per cent of the transaction amount, while the total fee may vary depending on the services provided by the aggregators.

The notification brings to life the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act, which ensures that every transaction on these apps contributes to a dedicated welfare fund.