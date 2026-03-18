Social boycott ‘drives woman to suicide’ in Karnataka’s Yadgiri; 2 arrested

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Two people were recently arrested in Karnataka’s Yadgiri district for their alleged role in a social boycott that led to the death by suicide of a 46-year-old woman on Saturday, the police said.
The police identified the deceased as Kamalamma Suryavanshi, who belonged to the Shillekyata community and allegedly died by suicide near Joladadagi village on Saturday evening. The accused, Amalappa Kattimani and Shivanna Natikar, were taken into custody, and three others are still absconding, the police added.
Sources said the family was allegedly subjected to a social boycott, which prevented them from selling fish or getting buyers, cutting off their primary source of livelihood. The sustained economic and social pressure reportedly caused severe distress, eventually leading to Kamalamma’s death.
According to a complaint lodged by her husband, Yallappa Suryavanshi, the boycott was instigated over allegations that their son, Erriswamy, was in a relationship with his niece.
“The family was ostracised and subjected to mental harassment, affecting their means of livelihood,” a police source said.
A case has been registered at the Wadigere police station under Section 108 (instigating social boycott or harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said, adding that an investigation is on to trace the three remaining absconding accused.
In October last year, another case of a woman being harassed in Yadgiri had come to light. She was allegedly stripped, beaten, and tortured over false accusations of having an affair with her son-in-law. Eleven people, including six women, were accused in the case, and five people were arrested.
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