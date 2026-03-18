Social boycott ‘drives woman to suicide’ in Karnataka’s Yadgiri; 2 arrested

The police identified the deceased as Kamalamma Suryavanshi, who belonged to the Shillekyata community and allegedly died by suicide near Joladadagi village on Saturday evening. (Express Photo)

Two people were recently arrested in Karnataka’s Yadgiri district for their alleged role in a social boycott that led to the death by suicide of a 46-year-old woman on Saturday, the police said.

The police identified the deceased as Kamalamma Suryavanshi, who belonged to the Shillekyata community and allegedly died by suicide near Joladadagi village on Saturday evening. The accused, Amalappa Kattimani and Shivanna Natikar, were taken into custody, and three others are still absconding, the police added.

Sources said the family was allegedly subjected to a social boycott, which prevented them from selling fish or getting buyers, cutting off their primary source of livelihood. The sustained economic and social pressure reportedly caused severe distress, eventually leading to Kamalamma’s death.