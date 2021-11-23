Snake sightings: Bengaluru civic body’s control room now receives nearly 70 calls a day

With the recent rains inundating several areas in Bengaluru, the control room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been receiving nearly 65-70 calls every day related to snake sightings on private properties.

Prasanna Kumar A, a snake rescuer with the BBMP, told The Indian Express that his team releases the rescued snakes back into the wild. “This month, we have witnessed a surge in calls from Vidyaranyapura, Yelahanka, JP Nagar, RR Nagar, Kanakapura, Jakkur and other areas. The rains inundated these areas, with the waters entering their burrows and driving the snakes out, increasing the chances of them entering private properties. The lake in Yelahanka too overflowed,” he said.

Kumar explained that the snakes usually spotted inside houses are cobra, Indian rat snake, Russell’s viper, saw-scaled viper, common krait and water snakes. “They hide behind washing machines, vehicles, kitchens and even inside shoes to keep themselves warm,” he said, adding that “22 species of snakes are found in Bengaluru.”

If a snake is spotted, residents should call the BBMP control room, he said. The civic agency provides vehicle facilities to the rescuers and the issue is usually addressed within an hour. “Some people try to catch the snakes with sticks, which is when they get bitten. We advise them to call the control room and the rescuers will leave them in their habitat. Cobra, Russell’s viper and saw-scaled vipers are highly venomous,” he pointed out.

Residents can contact the BBMP control room at 080-22221188 or the Karnataka Forest Department at 1926 to avail the services of snake rescuers.