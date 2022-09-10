At BJP’s Karnataka meet, Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday attacked Rahul Gandhi over the Congress’s ambitious ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, saying the Congress leader “was traveling with a person who called for breaking India.”

The BJP leader, speaking at the ‘Jana Spandana’ programme at Doddaballapura in Bengaluru, was making an indirect reference to Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who had recently switched sides from the Communist Party of India.

Irani also took a dig at Gandhi for being in the company of people who allegedly chanted “anti-India” slogans.

“Rahul Gandhi is on the way to unite India, but he should answer first who dared to break India. You make a person a member of your party who had shouted the slogan ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge, Insha Allah’,” the union minister said.

She also expressed her shock over Gandhi’s remark in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu that the fight is now against the structure of Indian state and the opposition.

“With all seriousness, I am making this charge of sedition. I am shocked at Rahul Gandhi’s statement that he is fighting against the Indian state. You have waged a war against India. I am shocked by your hunger for power,” Irani, who represents Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, said.

Irani also charged that during the Congress’s rule in Maharashtra, a terrorist’s grave was beautified with marble tiles in Mumbai, who was responsible for the killing of around 250 people.

Irani further alleged that when the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic and succeeded in developing an indigenous vaccine, the Congress was spreading lies asking people not to use it.

She also slammed the ‘sycophants of Gandhi family’ for using derogatory remarks against President Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal person to hold the highest post in India.

