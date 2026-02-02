‘Smart’ but non-functional: CAG report says utility of ICT solutions negligible under Smart Cities Mission in Karnataka

The Centre launched the mission in 2015 to achieve comprehensive development of the physical, institutional, social, and economic infrastructure of 100 cities across the country.

An evaluation by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) of information communication technology (ICT) solutions implemented in Karnataka under the Central Government’s Smart Cities Mission has found that these interventions barely provided any benefits.

The CAG report on the implementation of the mission was tabled last week during the ongoing joint legislature session in Karnataka. “Audit observed that utility of these technological interventions was negligible due to incomplete assessment of requirements, lack of coordination with other agencies and selection of technology without considering the requirement of end-users,” it said.

The CAG report assessed projects such as the Intelligent Transport System (ITS), Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), Smart Healthcare System, and others implemented in seven cities of the state. For instance, under the ITS, 271 GPS devices were procured by Belagavi Smart City Limited. Out of these, 35 devices were installed in ambulances, 138 in solid waste management vehicles of the Belagavi City Corporation, 67 on government buses, and 10 in fire engines.