Slain Karnataka BJP worker’s wife says husband had no role in killing of Kerala Muslim youth

The wife of the BJP youth wing worker killed in Bellare in Karnataka said Thursday that her husband had no role in the murder in the neighbourhood of a Kerala Muslim youth that is being investigated for a possible link.

“There was tension after murder of Muslim youth recently but that had no link to my husband. We had a cordial relationship with the local Muslims,” said a teary Nutana, wife of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death on Tuesday night.

The murder came days after 19-year-old Masood, from Kasaragod in neighbouring Kerala, was killed allegedly by a gang of eight people affiliated to Hindutva outfits. “After the murder, there was tension and my husband told me about it. He said fewer people were coming to the market after the murder. However, he was no way linked to the murder. He had stayed out of all these things. There was no rhyme or reason to kill my husband,” Nutan told reporters.

“On Tuesday he was supposed to attend a programme at his sister’s place. So he wanted to finish work early and was supposed to come back early. Many in our village considered us as an example of a good couple. He helped people whoever was in need and cared about society. He did not hate the people of any religion,” Nutana said. “Even before he married me, he was a BJP worker. But recently he was given an additional responsibility at the district level.”

The death of the 32-year-old came a shock to his family. On Thursday, Nettaru’s father Shekar was shifted to hospital after he complained of chest pain. Nettaru was laid to rest on a piece of land he owned and was planning to build a house on.

Following to back-to-back murders in the coastal district, police have deployed additional personnel in sensitive areas. In Mangaluru, many people were questioned. “Individuals previously involved in offences…are being questioned in coordination with the Dakshina Kannada police as per instructions given by the ADGP (law and order),” city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is planning to visit the family of Nettaru, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state president Muneer Katipalla demanded he visit Masood’s house as well. “He is the chief minister of six crore Kannadigas and not of any religion or community. When he visits Praveen’s family, he should also meet Masood’s family. Praveen’s wife lost her husband to communal hate and Masood’s mother lost her son similarly. He should not discriminate,” he told reporters.