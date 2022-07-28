scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Slain Karnataka BJP worker’s wife says husband had no role in killing of Kerala Muslim youth

Nutana, wife of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru, says, ‘We had a cordial relationship with the local Muslims’.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 28, 2022 7:12:17 pm
Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, was hacked to death on Tuesday night. (Express/Sourced)

The wife of the BJP youth wing worker killed in Bellare in Karnataka said Thursday that her husband had no role in the murder in the neighbourhood of a Kerala Muslim youth that is being investigated for a possible link.

“There was tension after murder of Muslim youth recently but that had no link to my husband. We had a cordial relationship with the local Muslims,” said a teary Nutana, wife of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death on Tuesday night.

Also Read |Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, caste faultlines

The murder came days after 19-year-old Masood, from Kasaragod in neighbouring Kerala, was killed allegedly by a gang of eight people affiliated to Hindutva outfits. “After the murder, there was tension and my husband told me about it. He said fewer people were coming to the market after the murder. However, he was no way linked to the murder. He had stayed out of all these things. There was no rhyme or reason to kill my husband,” Nutan told reporters.

“On Tuesday he was supposed to attend a programme at his sister’s place. So he wanted to finish work early and was supposed to come back early. Many in our village considered us as an example of a good couple. He helped people whoever was in need and cared about society. He did not hate the people of any religion,” Nutana said. “Even before he married me, he was a BJP worker. But recently he was given an additional responsibility at the district level.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...Premium
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Also Read |Karnataka: 2 arrested for BJP youth worker’s murder

The death of the 32-year-old came a shock to his family. On Thursday, Nettaru’s father Shekar was shifted to hospital after he complained of chest pain. Nettaru was laid to rest on a piece of land he owned and was planning to build a house on.

Following to back-to-back murders in the coastal district, police have deployed additional personnel in sensitive areas. In Mangaluru, many people were questioned. “Individuals previously involved in offences…are being questioned in coordination with the Dakshina Kannada police as per instructions given by the ADGP (law and order),” city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is planning to visit the family of Nettaru, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state president Muneer Katipalla demanded he visit Masood’s house as well. “He is the chief minister of six crore Kannadigas and not of any religion or community. When he visits Praveen’s family, he should also meet Masood’s family. Praveen’s wife lost her husband to communal hate and Masood’s mother lost her son similarly. He should not discriminate,” he told reporters.

More from Bangalore

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

3

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

4

Vikrant Rona movie review: Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

5

Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Explained: Why is one of the world's wealthiest artists set to burn his a...
Explained: Why is one of the world's wealthiest artists set to burn his a...
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
In Goa, BJP embarks on an old agenda: rebuilding history, one temple at a...
In Goa, BJP embarks on an old agenda: rebuilding history, one temple at a...
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Da...
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Da...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of TMC's charmed circles

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of TMC's charmed circles

Premium
Teens Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak could be India's Fab Four
Chess Olympiad

Teens Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak could be India's Fab Four

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Dhanbad judge murder

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit

BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next
Explained

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next

Premium
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement