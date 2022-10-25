scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Karnataka: Slain Bajrang Dal activist’s sister among those booked for vandalising car in Shivamogga

The police said that on Saturday, an event called 'Savarkar Samrajya’ was held in Shivamogga along with a bike rally. As the rally passed Syed's residence, the participants shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans and allegedly vandalised the car.

Karnataka Police booked slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Nagaraj’s sister Ashwini and 10-15 others Sunday on charges of rioting for vandalising a car in Shivamogga town, officers said.

The case was registered after Syed Faveez, 49, a teacher and resident of Shivamogga approached the police alleging that his car, parked in front of his house, was vandalised.

According to police sources, on Saturday, an event called ‘Savarkar Samrajya (Savarkar empire)’ was held in Shivamogga town and a bike rally was also organised from Ameer Ahmed circle to Kallappana Keri. As the rally passed Syed’s residence, the participants stopped and shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and allegedly vandalised the car.

Doddapet police have booked a case under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.

Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Nagaraj alias Harsha Hindu was murdered on the night of February 20 within the limits of Doddapet police station in Shivamogga after he left home to have dinner with friends at a restaurant. The state police arrested more than 10 people in the case and the probe was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 12:50:45 pm
