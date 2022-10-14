Six-year age norm for class 1 admission to be enforced in Karnataka only from 2025

Karnataka School Education Minister B C Nagesh Thursday clarified that the age limit policy of fixing six years as the age for children to get enrolled in class 1 would be enforced only after two academic years, from 2025-26.

Many parents who had enrolled their children in LKG and UKG at an early age had raised concerns about losing a year, in case their child has not turned 6 years when he/she comes to class 1.

“Parents who have already enrolled their kids need not worry about their children not qualifying for the age limit of 6 years. We will allow the kids to be promoted to class 1 for the current academic year, 2023-24 and 2024-25. As per education experts, it was not appropriate to apply academic pressure on students under 6 years. Because the intellectual ability of children aged 5 and 6 has a lot of differences,” said the minister.

Karnataka has come up with the age norm in July in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines.

Nagesh said that 23 states in India have already implemented this policy.

The Karnataka Education Department in July mandated that the minimum age limit for admission to class 1 in schools in Karnataka should be six years as of June 1. Currently, the age limit is 5 years and 5 months. The commissioner of public instruction said that the new rule is applicable to prospective students.

An officer with the education department said that a child aged under five years of age may not have the intellectual capacity to grasp concepts of class 1. “It will stress the child out and take a toll on the psychological aspect of the student. Each age category in a child’s life is trained to do specific activities. It won’t be appropriate to snatch away the early childhood care and nurturing activities and pressurise them with academics at the age of 5 years,” the officer said.