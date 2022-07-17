scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Six, including two women, killed across Bengaluru in three days

While the body of a youth was found near the NICE underpass on Sunday, two of the murders were committed on Saturday and three on Friday, including that of a Kerala native, the police said.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 17, 2022 4:31:13 pm
murder, bengaluruIn Anekal on Saturday, Venkatesh Achari was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife Prema, 25, over suspected infidelity, officers revealed. (Representational)

Six murders, including that of two women, have been reported in Karnataka’s Bengaluru since Friday. While five of the murders were committed on the outskirts of the city, one was within the city limits in Shivajinagar, the police said.

On Sunday, in Kengeri police limits, west of Bengaluru, the body of Hemanth Kumar, 26, a resident of Gollahalli in Hemmigepura, was found near the NICE underpass. The police said they have started an investigation and are yet to ascertain the cause of his death.

In Anekal on Saturday, Venkatesh Achari was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife Prema, 25, over suspected infidelity, officers revealed. The couple and their seven-year-old daughter lived in Anekal. Venkatesh, a loom worker, fought with Prema over the issue before hacking her to death.

In Shivajinagar, businessman Javed Khan, 25, was allegedly murdered by his ex-girlfriend’s husband after he went to the woman’s house on Saturday. According to police sources, Javed barged into the woman’s house and fought with her and her husband. Khan sustained deep stab injuries on his neck and died due to loss of blood.

On Friday night, scrap dealer Prajwal, 21, a resident of Banashankari, was allegedly beaten to death. According to police sources, Prajwal had sent messages to a Class 9 student and had been pestering her to respond favourably to him. Enraged by this, the police said, her brother and friends attacked Prajwal near Byappanahalli Metro station late on Friday night, killing him.

In Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Anchala Tulasiyan, 57, was murdered when she was alone at home on Friday. Jewellery and about Rs 3 lakh in cash were also reported missing, the police said. Her husband Ajit Tulasiyan, who runs a hardware store, was away when the incident occurred. The matter came to light when Anchala’s daughter and son-in-law visited the house in the evening, officers added.

In what is thought to be a case of mistaken identity or an attack by muggers, Kerala native Sanu Thomas, 31, was murdered by unknown persons in the Jigani industrial area on Friday night as he headed home. The police said the accused stabbed Sanu, a resident of Rajapur in Cheruvel, in the neck and fled

