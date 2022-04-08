Six Bengaluru schools receive bomb threats, students evacuated

The Bengaluru Police Friday swung into action after six city schools received bomb threats in the morning.

The email to all the schools looks similar and read, “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!.”

“The police have already deployed bomb squads at the schools, senior police officers are visiting the institutions and an investigation is on,” said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

The schools that received the bomb threat mail are Delhi Public School in Sulakunte, Ebenezer International School in Electronics City, St Vincent Pallotti School in Hennur, Indian Public School in Govindapura, Gopalan International School in Mahadevapura and New Academy School in Marathahalli.

“Schools on the outskirts of Bengaluru have received bomb threat through email today (Friday) morning, our local police are investigating the issue,” Pant added.

Meanwhile, the school management evacuated the students and the parents were alerted to take their wards back home.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Subramanyeshwara Rao, Additional Commissioner of Police of the Bengaluru East Division, said, “We have taken this threat call seriously and we have evacuated students from the schools. We are tracing the source of this email.”