SIT to probe transfer of government lands to individuals: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced in the Legislative Assembly the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to look into allegations of revenue officials colluding with the land mafia to fraudulently transfer government lands in and around Bengaluru to private individuals.

Bommai said that criminal cases will be booked against those who had indulged in such irregularities and added that a specific case of land grab in Bengaluru north, in which an assistant commissioner allegedly colluded with the land mafia to transfer land worth Rs 1,000 crore to private individuals, would be probed by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

During the assembly session, Janata Dal (S) legislator AT Ramaswamy said that government land was transferred illegally by officials and that the government had not taken any action despite the previous principal secretary recommending it. The illegal land transfer in and around Bengaluru amounts to Rs 5 lakh crore, he alleged.

Ramaswamy, who previously headed a legislature committee that looked into the encroachment of government lands in and around Bengaluru, alleged that the assistant commissioner who functioned in Bengaluru north from March to June 2020 colluded with land mafia and held 1,592 cases related to the transfer of government land. “He was deployed for just 41 days and we do not know how many days he attended the office. But how is it possible to dispose of such a huge number of cases in such a short time,” Ramaswamy said.

The then principal secretary to the revenue department Manjunath Prasad took up a suo motu inquiry into the allegations and recommended to the chief secretary to take strict action against the assistant commissioner, Ramaswamy said. Manjunath Prasad is presently principal secretary to the chief minister.

There have been instances of assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners misusing quasi-judicial powers granted to them to decide on the applications seeking transfer of government lands to individuals under various schemes, said Bommai who added that the government would revisit whether such powers needed to be provided to them or mull some checks and balances if needed.