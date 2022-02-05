SIT files closure report against Jarkiholi

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Bengaluru Police on Friday filed a closure report before a magistrate’s court in Bengaluru regarding a sexual assault case filed against BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. Police sources said the SIT found no evidence to support the allegations raised by a woman against Jarkiholi.

A closure report, or a B report, is filed when the police find no proof of the alleged crime to finalise a charge sheet.

The move, if confirmed, may pave the way for Jarkiholi to return to the Karnataka cabinet, with a reshuffle expected soon.

Jarkiholi resigned as state water resources minister on March 3, 2021, after a video, purportedly involving him and containing explicit content, was broadcast on television channels. A woman then filed a police complaint, accusing him of sexual assault.

The former minister denied the accusation, saying the video was fake and filed an extortion complaint against unnamed persons over the video recording. Later he admitted that the recordings were genuine and that a gang, which included the woman, tried to extort from him over the video.

The SIT’s closure report – filed only in the sexual assault case – on Friday said it found no evidence to prosecute Jarkiholi, police sources said on the condition of anonymity. There is also no proof to establish the woman’s allegation that the minister offered her a government job to coerce her into a sexual relationship, the sources said. Instead, they said, the woman had approached the former water resources minister in 2021, saying she is part of a studio that wants to shoot videos of dams in the state. The SIT investigation’s findings also indicated that every time the woman met Jarkiholi, there were two other suspects in the vicinity to record their meetings, the sources added.

The SIT was constituted by the Karnataka government to investigation three FIRs — sexual assault case against Jarkiholi, counter complaint of extortion by the BJP MLA, and a third of abduction filed by the woman’s father. The SIT also filed a closure report in the abduction case on the basis of a statement given to a magistrate by the woman.