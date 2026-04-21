Ayurvedic doctor set to remarry found murdered at home in Karnataka’s Sirsi

The police said Kalagutkar was to marry his late wife’s sister at the Manjuguni Venkataramana Temple Monday, and preparations for the ceremony were underway. (Special arrangement)

Days after a 51-year-old Ayurvedic doctor was allegedly murdered at his house in Sirsi town of Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, the police said Tuesday they are yet to make any arrests in connection with the crime.

The victim, Ramesh Kalagutkar, had lived in New KHB Colony in Sirsi alone following his wife’s death eight months ago. He is survived by two children — one studying engineering in Bengaluru and the other working as a doctor in West Bengal.

The police said Kalagutkar was to marry his late wife’s sister at the Manjuguni Venkataramana Temple Monday, and preparations for the ceremony were underway.