Ayurvedic doctor set to remarry found murdered at home in Karnataka’s Sirsi

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Days after a 51-year-old Ayurvedic doctor was allegedly murdered at his house in Sirsi town of Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, the police said Tuesday they are yet to make any arrests in connection with the crime.
The victim, Ramesh Kalagutkar, had lived in New KHB Colony in Sirsi alone following his wife’s death eight months ago. He is survived by two children — one studying engineering in Bengaluru and the other working as a doctor in West Bengal.
The police said Kalagutkar was to marry his late wife’s sister at the Manjuguni Venkataramana Temple Monday, and preparations for the ceremony were underway.
According to the Sirsi police, the crime was discovered Sunday evening when relatives arrived at his home for pre-wedding preparations. They found the door locked from the outside and received no response. After breaking it open, they found Ramesh dead with severe head injuries, indicating a violent attack.
Investigators said Kalagutkar had recently retrieved his late wife’s jewellery from a bank, reportedly to gift it to his prospective bride. The police suspect robbery could be a possible motive and said they are verifying whether any valuables are missing.
Preliminary findings suggest the assailants may have targeted him after learning about the jewellery, and the police are also examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace movements around the house. Forensic teams have visited the spot and collected evidence to aid the investigation.
“We have formed multiple teams to trace the accused. We are also questioning those who were aware that he had taken the jewellery from the bank,” a police officer said.
The police said a case has been registered at the Sirsi Market Police Station, and further investigation is underway.
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