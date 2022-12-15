Single order worth over Rs 75k, city-based user buying groceries worth Rs 16.6 lakh: Bengaluru tops Swiggy’s annual report in many ways

Food delivery app Swiggy released the seventh edition of its annual trends report ‘HOW INDIA SWIGGY’D 2022’ Thursday which revealed that a user from Bengaluru spent Rs 16.6 lakh on buying groceries and essentials on Instamart, the most by a single user.

The report also revealed that the hungriest customers came from Bengaluru with a single order worth Rs 75,378 during Deepavali. He was followed by a customer in Pune who ordered burgers and fries for his entire team with a bill value of Rs 71,229. Another customer from Bengaluru alone placed a staggering 118 orders for gourmet dishes in just a week.

Interestingly, Bengaluru also ordered more ice cubes than Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi put together. The quickest order on Instamart was also recorded in Bengaluru, where the order was delivered in 1.03 minute to a customer who was just 50 metre away.

While chicken was the most ordered meat across India with over 29.86 lakh orders, Bengaluru also topped this category with the most number of meat deliveries followed by Hyderabad and Chennai. Bengaluru also ordered more meat than Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Kolkata, Pune and Coimbatore combined.

Swiggy trends stated that 2022 was a back-to-normal year and Biryani continued to set new records with 137 Biryanis being ordered per minute, i.e. 2.28 biryani orders per second. India’s taste buds also explored foreign flavours with Ravioli (Italian) and Bibimbap (Korean) emerging as popular choices. Users also turned to Swiggy Instamart for the quick delivery of everything from chai, pani, (double) roti and sabzi, to quirky searches for sofas and beds, the report stated.

The trends also suggested that Bengaluru emerged as the top city that saved the most with Swiggy One (a single membership that offers unlimited benefits across restaurants, Instamart and Genie orders). Making the most of the benefits, members from Bengaluru saved over Rs 100 crore followed closely by those in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi.

The trends in Swiggy Instamart suggested that Bengaluru along with Delhi and Mumbai featured in the ‘Quick Club’ with over five crore orders and counting. Customers also preferred ordering chai and coffee variants on Instamart. The platform witnessed a 305.55 per cent growth in orders for tea and 273.67 per cent for coffee. Meanwhile, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, watermelons, bananas and tender coconut were the most ordered fruits and vegetables.

The ‘clean eaters’ chose to shop on Instamart with over 50 lakh kilogram of organic fruits and vegetables being sold on the platform. The healthiest eaters came from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune. Exotic fruits such as Dragon Fruit, Pomelo, Berries, Wood Apple found love too with over 17 lakh kilogram of exotic fruits being sold.

For the first time, customers also placed their first orders in cities like Srinagar, Port Blair, Munnar, Aizawl, Jalna, Bhilwara and more.

The data presented is from Swiggy’s order analysis which reflects millions of food, grocery and other on-demand transactions across India from January- November 2022.