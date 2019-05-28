‘Singham’ of Karnataka Police Annamalai quits, may join politics

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru South) K Annamalai, who is popularly known as ‘Singham’ of Karnataka Police, resigned from his post on Tuesday. Annamalai, a native of Karur in Tamil Nadu, is a 2011-batch Karnataka cadre IPS officer.

Advertising

While there is a speculation that he could take a plunge in politics, in a letter addressed to his friends and well-wishers, he has not revealed any such plan. The letter is available on social media.

Annamalai’s colleague and Director General of Police, Railways (Bangalore region) D Roopa Moudgil, in a tweet, however, said that Annamalai will enter politics. “Spoke to Annamalai, IPS .@DCPSouthBCP. He has tendered resignation today. He is plunging into politics. It requires guts, boldness to leave cushy, secure , hard earned IPS job. Its heartening to see such achievers n youngsters diving into politics. Wishing him all the best.”

Annamalai, in his letter, said that the decision (to resign) was well-thought out for over six-months’ time. “Last year, my visit to Kailash Mansarovar was an eye-opener as it helped me see my priorities in life better. Madhukar Shetty sir’s death in a way made me to re-examine my own life,” he stated in the letter.

Advertising

Madhukar Shetty, a Karnataka cadre IPS officer, passed away on December 2018 in Hyderabad where he was being treated for swine flu.

Annamalai has also written about his future plans in the letter. “For people who are speculating what next for me. I’m too small a man to have lofty ambitions. I just wanted to take some time out and enjoy those small things in life which I had missed out, be a good father to my son, who deserves every bit of my time as he is fast growing up, get into farming back home and see whether my sheep still listens to me as I’m no more a cop now.”

Annamalai began his career as ASP of Karkala sub-division in 2013, before becoming SP of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts. He is known as an upright and strict officer. During his transfer from Udupi district, people in the district had protested his transfer.