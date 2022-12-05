Singer Lucky Ali claims his Bengaluru property encroached with help from IAS officer; officer to sue for defamation

A long-pending property dispute between singer Lucky Ali and one Madhusudhan Reddy, who is the brother-in-law of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, took an ugly turn as the singer alleged that his property was being “encroached upon illegally” with help from the IAS officer. Ali has urged Karnataka Director General of Police to “stop this illegal activity”.

Though Sindhuri was mentioned in a thread of tweets by Ali, she maintained that the dispute had nothing to do with her and would sue the singer for defamation. Reddy said that the property was purchased in 2012 from Lucky Ali’s brother Mansoor Ali and he had all documents to prove his claim on the land measuring three acres. In an FIR registered against Ali at Yelahanka New Town police station on November 28, Reddy said that the singers’ supporters allegedly assaulted Reddy and his companions when they went to visit their property.

The property in question is located near Kenchenahalli, near Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

Ali said in a tweet that it was a “Trust Property” and is “(sic) being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia. With the help of his wife who is an IAS Officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri.”

The singer accused them of misusing state resources for their personal gain, adding that they had “forcibly and illegally” come inside his farm and refused to show relevant documents. He alleged that though he filed a complaint with the Assistant Commissioner of Police concerned, there was no response and he was “getting no help from the local police.”

Sindhuri, meanwhile, told The Indian Express that she would sue for defamation “as this had nothing to do with me. Also, there is an injunction against him (over his claim to the property) and his statements are contemptuous,” she said.

“He is just trying to throw mud at me,” she added.

According to documents shared by Reddy, the injunction was issued in 2016 against Lucky Ali restraining him from “interfering with plaintiff’s possession”. The FIR filed on November 28 noted that the property was purchased on April 30, 2012, from Mansoor Ali, following which there was a dispute between the complainant Madhusudan Reddy and Maqsood Ali alias Lucky Ali.

Reddy said that he inherited the property earlier this year following the demise of his father. “We have all documents to show our claim, including the sale deed, possession papers and others. We have submitted all documents to the police,” he said, and added that the court would decide who owned the land.

Sharing videos of his visit to the site, Reddy alleged that a gunman was deputed at his land by Ali when he went with his mother to plant saplings.